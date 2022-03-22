UX and the future of mobility

This Automotive World report considers the trends shaping the automotive user experience

Special report: UX and the future of mobility

Regardless of its target industry, every product or service shares a common goal: it must work for customers. Failure to build a seamless and enjoyable user experience (UX) will inevitably see products, and likely companies, fail.

In today’s automotive industry, the UX is experiencing profound change as a flurry of innovative technologies emerge. Players must consider a range of factors such as how increased connectivity is reshaping the in-vehicle experience, how shared mobility can be personalised to specific tastes and needs, and how the electric vehicle charging experience can be streamlined. All will be aided through the use of software and technology.

Implementing successful products is likely to require external help, with the technology giants and smartphone sector two vital sets of collaborators. But their presence offers additional dilemmas, particularly around how much automakers will be willing to allow these new stakeholders into a domain they’ve dominated for decades. In many cases, however, they will simply have no choice and, considering growing consumer expectations around connectivity, would do well to remember an old adage: the customer is always right.

In this report:

'Special report: UX and the future of mobility' presents insight from:

  • Accenture
  • BMW
  • CarExpert.com
  • Continental
  • Edenspiekermann
  • Elektrobit
  • Epic Games
  • EVE
  • Qualcomm
  • Renault Software Labs
  • The Qt Company

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here