UX and the future of mobility

Regardless of its target industry, every product or service shares a common goal: it must work for customers. Failure to build a seamless and enjoyable user experience (UX) will inevitably see products, and likely companies, fail.

In today’s automotive industry, the UX is experiencing profound change as a flurry of innovative technologies emerge. Players must consider a range of factors such as how increased connectivity is reshaping the in-vehicle experience, how shared mobility can be personalised to specific tastes and needs, and how the electric vehicle charging experience can be streamlined. All will be aided through the use of software and technology.

Implementing successful products is likely to require external help, with the technology giants and smartphone sector two vital sets of collaborators. But their presence offers additional dilemmas, particularly around how much automakers will be willing to allow these new stakeholders into a domain they’ve dominated for decades. In many cases, however, they will simply have no choice and, considering growing consumer expectations around connectivity, would do well to remember an old adage: the customer is always right.

