Tech giants eager to work with automakers on UX

Connected services are quickly transitioning from added extras to must-haves in the automotive industry. As smart devices infiltrate almost every facet of modern life, soon even mass-market vehicles will need to cater to this trend. Enabling this future, however, is no easy task.

Previous errors

Automakers have already had a taste of how poorly implemented smart technology can harm their relationship with customers. Voice recognition software is a great example. Though advertised as a seamless and safe way to navigate either a smartphone or a vehicle’s infotainment unit while at the wheel, the technology has proved the industry’s most frustrating customer-facing connected offering for years.