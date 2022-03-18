New software and technology could make seamless EV charging a reality

Accessible charging infrastructure is critical to the social acceptance of electric mobility. A McKinsey study found that while 45% of drivers are looking to upgrade to electric vehicles (EVs), they remain apprehensive due to concerns around complicated charging processes. As governments look to ban the sales of new internal combustion engine vehicles, streamlining charging processes could encourage greater EV adoption.

Recent methods attempting to create a seamless charging experience have been closely based on hardware developments, responding to limitations on the infrastructure’s convenience of use and wide scale accessibility. China’s success with battery swapping has been driven by the limited plug-in infrastructure currently available and remains key to the country’s high EV adoption rate within its densely populated cities. Wireless charging is also being trialled by a number of players, most recently Volvo, whose electric XC40 model is participating in a taxi pilot in Sweden.

Though hardware-based solutions have been readily adopted by automakers, imminent shifts towards software-based architectures are necessitating new charging solutions, such as e-roaming and automated charging. The implementation of these architectures is being driven by the rapid acceleration of battery technology and the increasing diversity of charging requirements for newer batteries, such as software interfacing and ever-changing battery capacities. Wireless networks and infrastructural standardisation could help construct “a more expansive EV ecosystem,” says Jean-Marie Lapeyre, Capgemini’s Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, that streamlines the charging experience for drivers and helps existing charging networks to future-proof their current infrastructure.