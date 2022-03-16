Smartphone tech will underpin in-vehicle UX development

Android Auto and Apple’s CarPlay have already had a profound impact on in-vehicle infotainment. The former is already compatible with more than 500 models from dozens of manufacturers while Apple states its equivalent works with more than 600. Though these platforms were good initial steps to bringing smartphone-like functionality into modern vehicles, it is worth remembering that these are not integrated offerings. They instead act as device drivers, not dissimilar to a mouse or trackpad for a computer or laptop. However, their initial success is convincing more automakers that there could be huge value in integrating smartphone functionality more tightly within their vehicles’ next-generation infotainment units.