The factory of the future will incorporate a diverse range of digital technologies to improve sustainability, lower costs, and reduce supply chain uncertainty. A focus on digitalisation could unlock billions of dollars in extra value. Although deployment will still require strategic use of time and assets, the ultimate result could be a streamlined, efficient, and low-carbon production ecosystem that produces eco-friendly vehicles profitably.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- What technologies are transforming manufacturing?
- ‘Digital first’: the secret of Mercedes’ new production era
- How can a smaller OEM wield automation to its advantage?
- 3D simulation unlocks digital manufacturing transformation
- Manufacturing innovation moves from concept to real-world
- Digital manufacturing tools could revamp car production
- Daimler pursues geothermal as a green production option
‘Special report: The future of automotive manufacturing’ presents insight from:
- Daimler Truck
- Deloitte
- Manufacturing Technology Centre
- Mercedes-Benz
- Nvidia
- Ree Automotive
- Siemens Digital Industries
- Visual Components