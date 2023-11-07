This Automotive World report explores how electrification, digital technology, and sustainability are reshaping manufacturing practices

The factory of the future will incorporate a diverse range of digital technologies to improve sustainability, lower costs, and reduce supply chain uncertainty. A focus on digitalisation could unlock billions of dollars in extra value. Although deployment will still require strategic use of time and assets, the ultimate result could be a streamlined, efficient, and low-carbon production ecosystem that produces eco-friendly vehicles profitably.

In this report:

‘Special report: The future of automotive manufacturing’ presents insight from: