The future of automotive manufacturing

This Automotive World report explores how electrification, digital technology, and sustainability are reshaping manufacturing practices

Special report: The future of automotive manufacturing

The factory of the future will incorporate a diverse range of digital technologies to improve sustainability, lower costs, and reduce supply chain uncertainty. A focus on digitalisation could unlock billions of dollars in extra value. Although deployment will still require strategic use of time and assets, the ultimate result could be a streamlined, efficient, and low-carbon production ecosystem that produces eco-friendly vehicles profitably.

In this report:

Special report: The future of automotive manufacturing’ presents insight from:

  • Daimler Truck
  • Deloitte
  • Manufacturing Technology Centre
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Nvidia
  • Ree Automotive
  • Siemens Digital Industries
  • Visual Components

