3D simulation unlocks digital manufacturing transformation

Automotive manufacturing faces a number of headwinds as the product mix grows increasingly complex and the shortage of skilled workers accelerates. Automation and a move towards greater use of digital technology could address both challenges and help modernise the factory floor, but applications remain underutilised. Visual Components believes 3D simulation software could be the key to unlocking the benefits of digital manufacturing.

Its solution is used for applications such as factory layout planning, production simulation, off-line programming (OLP) of robots and PLC verification. Chief Executive Mikko Urho describes the company as “a one-stop-shop for making digital transformation of production systems a reality.”