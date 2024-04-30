Valeo wins Automotive News PACE Award for its SCALA™ 3 LiDAR

Valeo picked up its 17th Automotive News PACE Award for its SCALA™ 3 LiDAR during an awards ceremony yesterday

Valeo picked up its 17th Automotive News PACE Award for its SCALA™ 3 LiDAR during an awards ceremony yesterday. The prestigious awards recognize automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance.

“We’re committed to helping our customers succeed by providing the most innovative products available,” said Jeffrey Shay, president, Valeo North America. “These technologies, supported by our industry-leading software capabilities, are key enablers for the transition toward software defined vehicles. We’re honored by this recognition, and we look forward to continued collaboration with our customers to continue propelling our industry forward.“

The SCALA™ 3 is Valeo’s next-generation LiDAR perception system, which already equips numerous models from European and Asian automakers. It offers an automotive-grade, high-resolution LiDAR sensor, allowing advanced perception in all conditions and meeting the highest automotive industry quality and safety standards.

SCALA™ 3 high-density point cloud and associated AI-based perception software enable autonomous driving on highways up to 80 mph (130 km/h), in a wider range of conditions.

This dramatically increases end-user value in passenger cars, offering Level 3 autonomy in an extended operating range or Level 4 for robotaxis.

Valeo’s LiDAR technology currently equips the only Level 3 passenger cars allowed in Europe, and the company announced in March 2023 orders worth more than $1 billion in the previous 18 months for Valeo SCALA™ 3.

Valeo, the world leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), was the first company to produce automotive LiDAR sensors and perception software for Level 3 autonomous driving on an industrial scale.

SOURCE: Valeo