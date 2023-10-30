‘Digital first’: the secret of Mercedes’ new production era

As the shift from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs) continues, automotive manufacturing is undergoing a transformation. As well as a new powertrain, automakers are integrating cars with software and exploring connected vehicles’ capacity to unlock additional revenue streams. At such a highly experimental time, the use of digital technology in factories has never been more essential.

But what will underpin the industry’s ongoing push to digitalise production networks as it prepares for a future shaped by electrification and software-defined vehicles? At a September 2023 virtual press event, Mercedes-Benz shared insight into its own vision for the next phase of automotive manufacturing.