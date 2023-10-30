‘Digital first’: the secret of Mercedes’ new production era

What can the automotive industry learn from Mercedes-Benz’s decision to place digital at the heart of its new manufacturing strategy? By Will Girling

As the shift from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs) continues, automotive manufacturing is undergoing a transformation. As well as a new powertrain, automakers are integrating cars with software and exploring connected vehicles’ capacity to unlock additional revenue streams. At such a highly experimental time, the use of digital technology in factories has never been more essential.

But what will underpin the industry’s ongoing push to digitalise production networks as it prepares for a future shaped by electrification and software-defined vehicles? At a September 2023 virtual press event, Mercedes-Benz shared insight into its own vision for the next phase of automotive manufacturing.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here