What technologies are transforming manufacturing?

Concerns around inflation and economic uncertainty are clouding the wider manufacturing industry today, compounded by talent shortages, sourcing bottlenecks, cost pressures, logistics backlogs, and cyber threats. A 2022 survey by the US National Association of Manufacturers notes that these disrupters have dampened manufacturers’ optimism and business confidence. That said, there are tools to manage disruption and pivotal steps that all players can take to better position for future growth.

In Deloitte’s 2023 Manufacturing Outlook, the agency pinpoints the key technologies on which surveyed manufacturing executives plan to focus to increase operational efficiencies in the coming 12 months. The top areas include robotics and automation (62%), data and analytics (60%), and IoT platforms (38%). These findings apply to nine industry segments including automotive and transportation equipment.

Spotlight on automotive

Luciano Lo Tito , Deloitte lead on smart factory transformation, sheds some light on the outlook for the automotive sector in particular.