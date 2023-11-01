Manufacturing innovation moves from concept to real-world

The move towards electric vehicles (EVs) and the implementation of wider net zero targets is forcing the manufacturing industry to re-examine traditional technologies and methods. While activity on the research and academic front promises exciting developments, sustainable production must also be balanced with the business priorities of profitability and efficiency. At the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) in the UK, engineers are focused on solving the innovation challenges faced by manufacturing across academia and industry.

“We take concepts and turn them into economically viable real-world solutions,” says Marc Henry, Electrification Sector Development Manager, responsible for portfolio and strategy for electrification and future modes of transport at MTC. The facility houses a range of advanced manufacturing equipment, including advanced tooling and fixturing, automation and digital manufacturing. The idea is to bring together industry and academia to leverage strengths and skills with the goal of proving innovative manufacturing technologies in a low-risk environment. MTC partners in the automotive sector include Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin, electric drive supplier Magtec, and the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC).