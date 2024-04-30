The 2024 Dongfeng Overseas Partners Conference (CV) was held in Shiyan

On April 26, 2024, the Dongfeng Global Partners Summit for Commercial Vehicles (CV) was held in Shiyan

On April 26, 2024, the Dongfeng Global Partners Summit for Commercial Vehicles (CV) was held in Shiyan. Attendees included Zhou Xianpeng, Assistant General Manager of Dongfeng Company and General Manager of Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Division, as well as Chairman of Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd.; Ma Lei, General Manager of Dongfeng International Business Division and Dongfeng Import & Export Corporation; Zhang Xiaofan, Vice General Manager of Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Division and General Manager of Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd.; Wang Maohua, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dongfeng Import & Export Corporation; Wang Wei, Director of Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Business; Liu Jianyun, Secretary of the Discipline Inspection Commission of Dongfeng Import & Export Corporation; Yang Tao, Vice General Manager of Dongfeng International Business Division and Dongfeng Import & Export Corporation; and Liu Licheng, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy General Manager of Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd. Representatives from various functional departments of Dongfeng headquarters and relevant business units also attended the meeting.

At the summit, Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle announced its overseas commodity strategy. It introduced the status of its technology and product readiness. Dongfeng Import & Export Corporation unveiled its overseas marketing strategy, presenting midterm business plan goals as well as methods for brand, product, channel, and after-sales service, with a focus on specifying regional sales targets for 2024 and 2025 and differentiated channel, brand, and product response plans. The conference also launched the initiative of building “friendly and clear” relationships with overseas partners, aiming to establish a long-term partnership based on mutual understanding, clarity, and mutual benefit.

In 2023, the company comprehensively promoted the transformation of overseas marketing, optimizing organizational structure and operation mechanisms, focusing on enhancing capabilities in brand building, product marketing, channel development, and after-sales service support. Dongfeng’s overseas product matrix is becoming increasingly diverse, its distribution capabilities continue to improve, and its after-sales service guarantee system is gradually perfected.

In the next three years, according to the new midterm business plan, Dongfeng’s commercial vehicle export sales will increase yearly. To ensure the achievement of targets, Dongfeng will further increase resource allocation and continuously strengthen six aspects:

In research and development, continuous efforts will be made to strengthen technological innovation in core areas such as platform architecture, core powertrains for electric vehicles, hydrogen energy, and intelligent connected vehicles. This will enable comprehensive technological transformation toward vehicle product electrification and intelligence. In branding, efforts will be made to create high-end brands while developing economic models to meet customer demands. In products, emphasis will be placed on strengthening research on overseas segmented markets and developing products that adapt to different working conditions. Partners will be encouraged to establish long-term strategic partnerships with Dongfeng in channels. In after-sales service, the implementation of a leading service strategy will be accelerated, extending the domestic solid after-sales service system overseas to create an industry-leading Dongfeng after-sales service guarantee system. In localization construction, efforts will be accelerated in institutional establishment, personnel deployment, overseas warehouse construction, and local manufacturing, aiming to pre-position marketing resources in regions, ensure local presence, and provide timely maintenance.

Zhou Xianpeng emphasized in his speech that based on Dongfeng’s previous technological accumulation and layout, with the gradual introduction of new-generation products into overseas markets and the continuous improvement of overseas marketing systems, with the joint support of partners, he believes that Dongfeng’s overseas midterm business plan will surely be achieved. Dongfeng’s overseas business will achieve breakthroughs and new results. In business development, Dongfeng will always adhere to the principle of “mutual benefit, mutual trust, cooperation, and win-win,” focusing on market and customer-centricity, fully supporting overseas partners’ business development, and achieving win-win results together.

In his speech, Ma Lei stated that in 2023, the company’s commercial vehicle exports doubled. Looking to the future, Dongfeng has formulated an inspiring and challenging midterm business plan. This conference focused on key topics such as effectively conveying Dongfeng brand value, providing high-quality products and services to customers, and achieving win-win development with partners. He hoped to open up with partners and promote breakthroughs in Dongfeng’s overseas business, sharing new achievements in development.

SOURCE: Dongfeng