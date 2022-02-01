Commercial vehicles of all ilk are on the route to going zero emissions, but some are moving faster than others. Automotive World’s latest special report explores the outlook for renewable biofuels and hydrogen combustion, the rationale for hybrid powertrains, and which sectors are mulling battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell solutions.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- The commercial vehicle sector is on its way to a greener future
- City buses are ideal for full electrification
- What will power delivery vehicles of the future?
- Hybrid trucks to remain a niche application
- Medium-duty sector ripe for electrification, says Workhorse CTO
- Could renewable fuels reinvent the combustion engine?
- Battery electric emerging as long-haul's diesel successor
'Special report: Commercial vehicle powertrain mix’ presents insight from:
- Bosch
- Center for Automotive Research
- Diesel Technology Forum
- E-Bus Competence Center
- Interact Analysis
- Neste
- Nikola Motor Company
- Renault
- Roland Berger
- Scania
- Tevva
- Transport & Environment
- Traton
- Volvo Trucks
- Workhorse
