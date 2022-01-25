Could renewable fuels reinvent the combustion engine?

Is the era of the internal combustion engine (ICE) over? On first glance it would seem so. There is greater momentum than ever behind the push to decarbonise transport and develop low-emissions solutions to the world’s mobility needs. In many markets, regulations are quickly coming down the track that will make the ICE more expensive and less convenient for many kinds of customers. In Europe, for example, the European Commission has proposed an effective ban on sales of new gasoline and diesel cars from 2035.