Battery electric emerging as long-hauls’ diesel successor

Providing they can charge quickly during mandated rest periods, battery trucking appears a cost- and performance-effective diesel alternative. By Jack Hunsley

Long-haul trucking is a crucial component in supply chains worldwide. For instance, in 2020, trucking contributed US$368.9bn to the US’s gross domestic product, the largest contribution of all potential freight modes, while also carrying the most tonnage. As such, in the context of the automotive industry’s decarbonisation efforts, balancing low and zero emissions mobility with expected levels of truck performance is a delicate juggling act.

Tide turning

Smaller vehicles are quickly turning towards battery electric due to their lighter weight and shorter-range requirements, however, the discourse for heavier long-haul trucks has been in flux. Pre-Hindenburg scandal, for instance, Nikola had fuelled a widespread opinion that hydrogen was the obvious diesel replacement given the technology’s high power density and diesel-like refuelling times. Its now exiled former Chief Executive, Trevor Milton, even went as far as to tell Automotive World that Nikola was “going to literally completely control the supply chain and trucking in America” within a decade, albeit with a proposed mixture of battery electric and fuel cell trucks initially. Though unlikely, Milton’s vision for fuel cell trucking may yet still come true. However, in recent months battery electric has put a dent in its theoretical lead.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here