Hybrid trucks to remain a niche application

Hybrids are proving a hugely popular choice for consumers, with practically every major automaker gearing up to release hybridised passenger models based on their existing portfolio. For smaller vehicles, this transition is a no brainer: OEMs can begin reducing their average fleet emissions without completely abandoning a century’s worth of combustion engine development, while electric vehicle (EV) anxious consumers have the option to choose a theoretically greener alternative that still suits their driving habits. However, does this logic also transition to heavier vehicles?