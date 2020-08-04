How is ride-hailing shaping the future of mobility?

In some ways, ride-hailing has already shaped mobility by introducing the idea of ‘on demand’ urban transportation. It quickly became the cornerstone of shared mobility, but the novel coronavirus has sent usage plummeting. Automotive World‘s latest special report explores the steps taken to counter the pandemic’s impact and the likely trajectory in the years ahead.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Great opportunity ahead for ride-hailing
- Trust key to ride-hailing’s short and long term future
- How might driverless technology reshape ride-hailing?
- Ride-hailing part of a wider mobility ecosystem, says Uber
- How ride-hailing expertise can enable on-demand public transport
- Van makers have the strength and expertise to make ride-pooling attractive
- Data and transparency key for bringing commuters back to ride-hailing post-COVID
'Special report: Is the infrastructure ready for an electric vehicle future?' presents insight from:
- AVL
- Gartner
- Lextant
- Lux Research
- Moia
- Uber
- ViaVan
- Voyage
