How is ride-hailing shaping the future of mobility?

This Automotive World report considers the impact that shared mobility schemes may have on the development of the wider transport ecosystem

   August 4, 2020
How is ride-hailing shaping the future of mobility?

In some ways, ride-hailing has already shaped mobility by introducing the idea of ‘on demand’ urban transportation. It quickly became the cornerstone of shared mobility, but the novel coronavirus has sent usage plummeting. Automotive World‘s latest special report explores the steps taken to counter the pandemic’s impact and the likely trajectory in the years ahead.

In this report:

Special report: Is the infrastructure ready for an electric vehicle future?‘ presents insight from:

  • AVL
  • Gartner
  • Lextant
  • Lux Research
  • Moia
  • Uber
  • ViaVan
  • Voyage

Close
Close