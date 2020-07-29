Van makers have the strength and expertise to make ride-pooling attractive

Automakers are impacting the ride-hailing and ride-pooling segments. Their expertise in vehicle design and powertrain are helping to produce ride-pooling services which appeal to cities. By Xavier Boucherat

   July 29, 2020

Automakers know that success in the ride-hailing segment is not guaranteed, particularly when faced with competition from companies which have evolved from relatively modest startups into global tech giants. Uber, for example, has captured significant market share worldwide, with roughly 111 million active users every month through 2019. The scale of the operation is intimidating, and its ambitions for driverless fleets make it all the more daunting an opponent….

