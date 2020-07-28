How ride-hailing expertise can enable on-demand public transport

It’s time to create digitally enabled, demand-driven public transit networks, ViaVan’s Chief Executive, Chris Snyder, tells Automotive World. By Jack Hunsley

   July 28, 2020

The success of ride-hailing in the 2010s has changed many people’s perception of urban mobility. Suddenly, instead of having to wake up early and catch a packed, unreliable bus or train, or phone well ahead to book a taxi, commuters have the option of ordering their own private chauffeur with just a tap on their smartphone. But while the arrival of Uber, Lyft and more have been celebrated by many, it is fair to say they have not been welcomed by all.

Close
Close