How ride-hailing expertise can enable on-demand public transport

The success of ride-hailing in the 2010s has changed many people’s perception of urban mobility. Suddenly, instead of having to wake up early and catch a packed, unreliable bus or train, or phone well ahead to book a taxi, commuters have the option of ordering their own private chauffeur with just a tap on their smartphone. But while the arrival of Uber, Lyft and more have been celebrated by many, it is fair to say they have not been welcomed by all.

