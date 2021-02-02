Sensors have a long history in the automotive sector, with the first appearing in the 50s for basic applications like oil pressure warning lights. Today they help encompass the perception systems that enable everything from standard parking assist to the smart cruise control functions offered by Tesla, GM and more.

Burgeoning autonomy means activity in the segment is ramping up. The basic premise of autonomy states that a self-driving car will be a degree of magnitude safer than a human driver. As such, tomorrow’s systems will need to thoroughly outperform the human body’s own, highly advanced perception abilities. This latest special report from Automotive World explores the questions that remain in the segment: which technologies will be indispensable in tomorrow’s sensor suites? Is the industry still converging on LiDAR, and how will it manage a scale up? And which new technologies could disrupt the picture? Available to subscribers for download now.

In this issue

‘Special report: Perception systems for autonomous vehicles‘ presents insight from:

Adasky

Cepton

FLIR Systems

Frost & Sullivan

Harman

Light

Nvidia

Sense Photonics

Vayyar

Velodyne

Veoneer

