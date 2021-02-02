Sensors have a long history in the automotive sector, with the first appearing in the 50s for basic applications like oil pressure warning lights. Today they help encompass the perception systems that enable everything from standard parking assist to the smart cruise control functions offered by Tesla, GM and more.
Burgeoning autonomy means activity in the segment is ramping up. The basic premise of autonomy states that a self-driving car will be a degree of magnitude safer than a human driver. As such, tomorrow’s systems will need to thoroughly outperform the human body’s own, highly advanced perception abilities. This latest special report from Automotive World explores the questions that remain in the segment: which technologies will be indispensable in tomorrow’s sensor suites? Is the industry still converging on LiDAR, and how will it manage a scale up? And which new technologies could disrupt the picture? Available to subscribers for download now.
In this issue
- Executive summary
- Sensing requirements mean transformation for both car and market
- Diverse portfolios and smart sensors can help AV perception developers stand out
- Alternatives to LiDAR are possible, but the industry is already committed
- 4D radar will bring new versatility to autonomous cars
- New LiDAR uses solar tech to boost AV vision
- Thermal imaging could be the cornerstone of AV perception
- The limits of computer vision are coming into sharp focus
‘Special report: Perception systems for autonomous vehicles‘ presents insight from:
- Adasky
- Cepton
- FLIR Systems
- Frost & Sullivan
- Harman
- Light
- Nvidia
- Sense Photonics
- Vayyar
- Velodyne
- Veoneer
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference