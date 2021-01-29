The limits of computer vision are coming into sharp focus

Unless you live in Australia, you are unlikely to have heard of Ben Fordham. A veteran reporter and presenter of over 20 years, Fordham is considered by some the king of Sydney breakfast radio, and known for his stormy rhetoric. He is also known for causing at least one Tesla owner some problems. In September 2020, a video from David Jones, host of the popular EEVBlog, explained that his car’s Autopilot had incorrectly identified a large image of Fordham on the side of a bus as a pedestrian, bringing the car to a standstill. The advert for ‘Ben Fordham Live’, it turned out, exemplified perfectly the current limits of computer vision….