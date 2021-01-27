Thermal imaging could be the cornerstone of AV perception

Teaching an autonomous or advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) equipped vehicle to ‘see’ is easier said than done. Cameras can offer a great foundation but can also struggle to distinguish between still images and actual 3D objects. LiDARs can offer this 3D insight but have traditionally carried a hefty price tag and non-solid-state LiDAR can struggle with durability. It is why practically every major automaker and supplier believes a mixture of sensors will be required to build the ‘perfect’ autonomous vehicle. However, to reach this nirvana, more companies are becoming convinced of the value offered by thermal imaging sensors in this mixture….