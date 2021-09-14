Light-duty trucks, vans and pick-ups are all going electric. Automotive World’s latest special report explores why the sector has attracted so much attention from both existing and start-up manufacturers; how a battery powertrain will rethink vehicle design; and why shorter, regular routes could make the transition painless for fleets.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Light-duty trucks are primed to go electric
- Smaller batteries no problem for light-duty trucks
- Incumbents likely to dominate electric pick-up segment
- Urbanisation driving electric light-duty growth, says Fuso
- Battery powertrains can create roomier trucks
- Advanced power management essential for electric trucking
- Light-duty the vanguard of CV electrification
'Special report: Light-duty truck electrification’ presents insight from:
- Driivz
- EO Charging
- Electric Last Mile Solutions
- Ford
- Fuso Trucks
- Kelley Blue Book
- McKinsey
- Mercedes-Benz Vans
- Prefix
- Switch Mobility
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us