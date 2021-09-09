Advanced power management essential for electric trucking

It goes without saying that a successful electric light-duty truck operation will require an optimised charging set-up; one that is efficient, reliable and cheap as possible. The return-to-base nature of many light-duty truck applications gives fleet operators the option of overnight depot charging to keep vehicles on the road, but what are the challenges involved in setting up this infrastructure? What accompanying technologies are required to optimise a system? And what aspects of the challenge are unique to the light-duty trucking sector, where vehicle weights are considerably heavier than those seen in the passenger car and van sectors?