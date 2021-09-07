Incumbents likely to dominate electric pick-up segment

In recent years, many automakers—both incumbents and aspiring new-comers—have promised the arrival of the electric pick-up truck. It has been said that successful mass electrification will depend on automakers offering customers vehicles that excite them, and in North America, enthusiasm for the pick-up segment remains relentless. For 44 years, the Ford F-Series range of pick-ups—including the F-150, the heavier 250 and 350 models and other variants—has been the US’s best-selling vehicle of any kind. The disruption and economic uncertainty of COVID-19 saw a year-on-year drop in sales of 12% in 2020, yet the manufacturer still recorded sales of 787,422 units.