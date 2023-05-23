By 2030, the advanced air mobility market is expected to make substantial progress in becoming a viable transport solution. Examples of eVTOL technology that could enter the mass market are being exhibited by manufacturers and pitched for upcoming racing series, with countries like Singapore taking an early lead in shaping the sector. However, with many financial and regulatory questions still unanswered, the route to commercialisation—private ownership, shared mobility, or non-passenger applications—remains unclear.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- The advanced air mobility market isn’t far from realisation
- Airspeeder makes flying race cars a reality
- eVTOLs: the future of door-to-door ride-sharing services?
- Sporty and personal: eVTOL moves beyond air taxi
- What’s shaping eVTOL design strategy?
- Singapore: the frontier of urban air mobility
- Autonomous eVTOL regulation requires cross-domain alliance
‘Special report: eVTOLs and the future of mobility’ presents insight from:
- Air
- Airspeeder
- Alauda Aeronautics
- Aska
- Frank Stephenson Design
- Roland Berger
- University of Warwick