What’s shaping eVTOL design strategy?

Future mobility design house Frank Stephenson Design is helping shape the nascent electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) market. Founder Frank Stephenson has spent more than 30 years designing vehicles for such big names as Ferrari, Maserati, McLaren, BMW and Mini. He is now setting the design template for eVTOL hopefuls in this emerging transport segment. “It’s not an aeroplane, a helicopter, or a drone. It’s something completely new,” he tells Automotive World.