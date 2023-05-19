Sporty and personal: eVTOL moves beyond air taxi

The emerging advanced air mobility (AAM) segment is attracting a growing number of players keen to explore potential uses for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. By avoiding the world’s congested roadways, these zero-emission vehicles could provide a much-needed mobility alternative. IDTechEx estimates that around 200 different organisations are currently designing eVTOL aircraft. Most of the development news around eVTOL has focussed on commercial applications—the term ‘eVTOL’ is often used interchangeably with ‘air taxi’—but at least one company sees real potential in personal air mobility.

Israeli start-up Air is positioning its upcoming eVTOL offering as a sporty personal vehicle for leisure or everyday commuting over short distances, in the sky. It’s not that the company sees anything wrong with ferrying multiple occupants in these vehicles; it’s just that public transport is one of the more challenging applications in which to launch new technology.

Jumping through hoops

“Starting with a public service of mass transportation is a mistake,” asserts Rani Plaut, Air’s Chief Executive and Co-founder.