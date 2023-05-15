Singapore: the frontier of urban air mobility

The race is well and truly on in the eVTOL market. It’s a race to ensure the technology is watertight and ready for deployment, a race to become the first manufacturer and provider of eVTOLs, and a race to be the first city in the world to benefit from advanced air mobility (AAM). Singapore may be among the best-placed to win the latter, with lofty ambitions for commercial flights that could soon become available to the general public.

Engine of growth

“Advanced air mobility is an emerging area that presents exciting possibilities for Singapore,” Tan Kong Hwee, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board, tells Automotive World. “The eVTOL aircraft market has the potential to be a new engine of growth for our economy. AAM can also play a big part in strengthening the region’s connectivity. The Singapore Economic Development Board is partnering with the relevant government agencies and industry to position Singapore for these opportunities.”