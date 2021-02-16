Battery power appears set to be the dominant means of propulsion in the future of mobility, but the exact make-up of these powertrains and how they will be managed is still in flux. This latest Automotive World special report highlights the ongoing innovation in battery chemistry and thermal and connected management, while also touching on battery law, commercial vehicle electrification and the ‘hidden emissions’ in production processes.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- COVID reset puts EV battery technology in the spotlight
- EV makers eye tweaks to lithium-ion batteries
- CVs wait patiently for complete EV battery portfolio
- EU battery legislation could set global benchmark
- Suppliers target cleaner, cheaper battery manufacturing
- Battery partnerships favoured as automakers accelerate EV ramp-up
- Could immersion cooling and refined coatings be the future of EV battery management?
‘Special report: Electric vehicle battery technology’ presents insight from:
- AVL
- Ricardo
- DHL
- PPG
- Freyr
- Solid Power
- The Faraday Institution
- Transport & Environment
- Wood Mackenzie
- The Nickel Association
- Roland Berger
- InoBat
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference