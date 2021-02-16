Electric vehicle battery technology

This Automotive World report considers the future of electric vehicle battery technology

   February 16, 2021
Special report: Electric vehicle battery technology

Battery power appears set to be the dominant means of propulsion in the future of mobility, but the exact make-up of these powertrains and how they will be managed is still in flux. This latest Automotive World special report highlights the ongoing innovation in battery chemistry and thermal and connected management, while also touching on battery law, commercial vehicle electrification and the ‘hidden emissions’ in production processes.

In this report:

Special report: Electric vehicle battery technology’ presents insight from:

  • AVL
  • Ricardo
  • DHL
  • PPG
  • Freyr
  • Solid Power
  • The Faraday Institution
  • Transport & Environment
  • Wood Mackenzie
  • The Nickel Association
  • Roland Berger
  • InoBat

