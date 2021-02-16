Battery power appears set to be the dominant means of propulsion in the future of mobility, but the exact make-up of these powertrains and how they will be managed is still in flux. This latest Automotive World special report highlights the ongoing innovation in battery chemistry and thermal and connected management, while also touching on battery law, commercial vehicle electrification and the ‘hidden emissions’ in production processes.

In this report:

‘Special report: Electric vehicle battery technology’ presents insight from:

AVL

Ricardo

DHL

PPG

Freyr

Solid Power

The Faraday Institution

Transport & Environment

Wood Mackenzie

The Nickel Association

Roland Berger

InoBat

…