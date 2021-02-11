Battery partnerships favoured as automakers accelerate EV ramp-up

With EV plans arriving thick and fast, automakers are racing to secure battery capacity, with some opting for deeper integration than others. By Xavier Boucherat.

   February 11, 2021

With the world’s automakers ramping up electric vehicle (EV) development and production, the question of battery supply becomes increasingly pertinent. Diverging strategies have emerged, with some favouring heavy involvement in the process, and others deferring to the battery giants which with the rise of lithium-ion technology have nurtured scale and expertise that cannot be found elsewhere….

