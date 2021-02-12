Could immersion cooling and refined coatings be the future of EV battery management?

Though safety is of utmost priority, battery management techniques will also benefit performance and reliability. By Jack Hunsley

   February 12, 2021

Electric mobility has forced the automotive industry into new territory. Having spent decades mastering internal combustion engine (ICE) efficiency, this expertise must now be directed towards maximising battery performance. In a maturing sector, which is no easy task….

