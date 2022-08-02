Electric motorcycles

This Automotive World report explores the role that electric motorcycles could play in the evolving mobility ecosystem

Special report: Electric motorcycles

Electric two-wheelers offer a convenient, eco-friendly solution for commuters and delivery drivers. The ability to weave in and out of traffic queues can dramatically reduce journey times, while the zero-emission aspect opens the door to the growing number of urban low-emission zones. As environmental regulations tighten and the model offering expands, the argument in favour of a battery electric motorcycle grows stronger.

But is the current fanbase ready to convert? For many recreational motorcyclists, a shift to battery power could prove a hard sell. If the industry does not adjust its stance, it could find itself quickly becoming irrelevant in the new mobility ecosystem.

In this report:

Special report: Electric motorcycles’ presents insight from:

  • Blitz Motors
  • iFood
  • Motorcycle Industry Association of Great Britain
  • Nimbus
  • Norton
  • Ox Motorcycles
  • Ultraviolette Automotive

