Electric two-wheelers offer a convenient, eco-friendly solution for commuters and delivery drivers. The ability to weave in and out of traffic queues can dramatically reduce journey times, while the zero-emission aspect opens the door to the growing number of urban low-emission zones. As environmental regulations tighten and the model offering expands, the argument in favour of a battery electric motorcycle grows stronger.
But is the current fanbase ready to convert? For many recreational motorcyclists, a shift to battery power could prove a hard sell. If the industry does not adjust its stance, it could find itself quickly becoming irrelevant in the new mobility ecosystem.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- E-mopeds could be the future of urban mobility
- Does the motorcycle industry need an image makeover?
- Norton: motorcycles must be reinvented for the electric frontier
- Premium electric motorcycle to ‘redefine’ Europe’s market
- E-motorcycles could help solve Brazil’s congestion problem
- Nimbus One: the convenience of a motorcycle, the safety of a car
- What’s driving the electric motorcycle segment?
‘Special report: Electric motorcycles’ presents insight from:
- Blitz Motors
- iFood
- Motorcycle Industry Association of Great Britain
- Nimbus
- Norton
- Ox Motorcycles
- Ultraviolette Automotive
