Premium electric motorcycle to ‘redefine’ Europe’s market

Ox Motorcycles plans to improve two-wheeler safety and increase Europe’s supply chain production. By Elle Farrell-Kingsley

Founded in 2019, Spanish start-up Ox Motorcycles wants to ‘refine’ the European electric motorcycle market by offering a premium alternative that also focuses on sustainability. The European electric motorcycle market has been growing steadily. Following a 22.6% increase from 2019 to 2020, 2021 has seen Western European sales of electric scooters and motorcycles reach 93,742 units—up 24.7% from the previous year, according to Motorcycle Data (MCD). Current market leaders across Europe include Chinese-led NIU with 19,709 sales in 2021, Australian-based V-Moto with 14,474 sales, and Italian-led Askoll with 4,512 sales. As things currently stand, is there room for the Spanish-based brand?

A premium for Europe

“It has primarily been Chinese products on European roads,” says Markel Gilbet, Ox Motorcycles’ Business Development Manager. Ox plans to disrupt current trends, having studied China’s market and the EV uptake there. According to Statista, China’s two-wheeled electric motorcycle industry stands at 1.28 million sales per month. Ox Motorcycle intends to launch its two-wheeler products by September 2022.

Our idea is to create a motorcycle based on European needs—more powerful in capacity and design

