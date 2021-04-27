Connected vehicle services

The connected vehicle services market is the ascendant, and will offer far more than streaming options and online shopping

Special report: Connected vehicle services

By this stage, the ‘smartphone-on-wheels’ is a well-worn concept which prompts both excitement and dubiousness from industry players, depending on who you speak to. On the one hand, the advent of connected vehicle technology means that drivers and passengers might soon be able to enjoy a plethora of in-vehicle infotainment and convenience features, from a broad marketplace of service providers. On the other hand, a car is not a phone: it is a one-tonne machine built for very different purposes, inside of which plenty of things can go wrong.

If there is one valid criticism of the ‘smartphone-on-wheels’ model, it is the risk of downplaying the transformative potential of connected vehicle services. Far from simply putting the likes of Netflix and Amazon inside the dashboard, the industry is intent on leveraging connectivity to create seamless digital experiences between the vehicle, home and office. Vehicles themselves will also evolve, with OTA updates gifting drivers with new technologies including higher levels of ADAS and autonomy. This latest special report from Automotive World dives into these new ideas, exploring everything from in-vehicle streaming to on-the-road healthtech.

In this report:

‘Special report: Connected vehicle services’ presents insight from

  • Accenture
  • Bosch
  • Cariad – a Volkswagen company
  • Cognizant
  • Dragonchain
  • Edenspiekermann
  • FCA
  • Harman
  • Microsoft
  • Toyota
  • Upstream Security

