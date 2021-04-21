Automaker-tech giant partnerships crucial for connected car development

The need to revamp the in-vehicle experience has forced automakers to give third parties access to a previously inaccessible market. By Jack Hunsley

   April 21, 2021

Vehicle connectivity is opening new revenue streams for automakers. Previously, once a vehicle left the forecourt there were minimal opportunities to generate extra income. But now, connected vehicles will allow OEMs to interact with their customers daily, offering new services and updates that could generate significant profit….

