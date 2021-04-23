For the connected vehicle services market, what’s not to love about blockchain?

The benefits of in-vehicle connected services are manifold, for both customers and manufacturers. The former gains access to a world of features, from advanced infotainment options to future vehicle performance enhancements, including autonomous functions. Meanwhile, manufacturers stand to gain access to telematics on a scale not previously imagined, potentially gifting them with the vast amounts of data needed to build everything from preventative maintenance services to customised experiences for drivers….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference