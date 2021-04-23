For the connected vehicle services market, what’s not to love about blockchain?

Unbeatable security, quick payments and easy customisation could all be enabled by blockchain, but the industry must first improve its understanding. By Xavier Boucherat

   April 23, 2021

The benefits of in-vehicle connected services are manifold, for both customers and manufacturers. The former gains access to a world of features, from advanced infotainment options to future vehicle performance enhancements, including autonomous functions. Meanwhile, manufacturers stand to gain access to telematics on a scale not previously imagined, potentially gifting them with the vast amounts of data needed to build everything from preventative maintenance services to customised experiences for drivers….

Close
Close