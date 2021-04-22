OTA updates will keep cars fresher for longer

Over-the-air (OTA) updates have become part and parcel of today’s connected devices. It makes sense that the same functionality would be extended to connected vehicles, with OTA functionality perhaps the strongest example of a truly useful connected vehicle service.

Software downloads have been made available to new vehicles remotely for some time now. Efforts have been catalysed by Tesla, with downloadable upgrades issued for anything from videogames that can be played on the infotainment screen, to better battery range and safety-critical updates needed to improve braking performance.

Most cars today become gradually less advanced as new models are launched with the latest and greatest technologies. OTA updates are a bid to counter this, ensuring that cars can remain relevant and offer improved functionality over time. And not only for frivolous entertainment applications: vital powertrain, braking and steering systems can also be optimised. Activity across the industry has exploded, with…