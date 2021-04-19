In-vehicle healthtech is a promising but hypothetical space

The health tech space, generally defined as the use of digital technologies for improving health and care delivery, has exploded in recent years. A report from McKinsey estimates that over the first half of 2020, record levels of venture funding were reported in the segment, with a total of US$5.4bn finding its way to market hopefuls. An important part of the market is wellness and disease prevention, which includes the many smartphone apps and wearable devices that people now use to record everything from exercise routines and blood-sugar levels to meditation sessions and sleeping patterns….