Connectivity is pairing smart cars with smart homes

Connected cars can now communicate with other smart devices around them, including those that might control the heating, door locks or lights at home. Some systems can even advise whether the kids have left for school. There is a clear convenience benefit and for many it will provide peace of mind when away from the nest. But is car-to-home connectivity more than a fancy trinket, and do the benefits come with any challenges?

Both the automotive and big tech industries are still trying to work this out as they begin connecting smart devices at home with the car’s in-vehicle assistant. Some of the biggest names in both spaces—Amazon, Google, Bosch—are heavily involved in car-to-home connectivity, and new cars in the premium segment already support such functions….