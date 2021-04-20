Connectivity is pairing smart cars with smart homes

Connected cars can now communicate with other smart devices around them, including those that might control the heating, door locks or lights at home. Some systems can even advise whether the kids have left for school. There is a clear convenience benefit and for many it will provide peace of mind when away from the nest. But is car-to-home connectivity more than a fancy trinket, and do the benefits come with any challenges?
Both the automotive and big tech industries are still trying to work this out as they begin connecting smart devices at home with the car’s in-vehicle assistant. Some of the biggest names in both spaces—Amazon, Google, Bosch—are heavily involved in car-to-home connectivity, and new cars in the premium segment already support such functions….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference