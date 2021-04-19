A step-change to in-vehicle entertainment is coming

Increased sophistication in home computing and mobile phone technology has led to an uptick in consumer expectations around connectivity. Automotive is not exempt from this trend.

Many OEMs and Tier 1s have gone to great lengths to introduce mobile phone interoperability in their products while applications such as Google Maps, Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa personal assistants are now offered as built-in components rather than added extras. Though fairly low hanging fruit for the industry, this marks the first step towards a reshaped infotainment experience….