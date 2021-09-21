A successful deployment of automated driving systems—from Level 3 to full self-driving—will require a robust regulatory framework that provides definitive answers to new questions: who is liable in the event of a crash involving an AV? How will AV standards be upheld, and what is the process when things go wrong? And how will AVs gather the terabytes of data they need whilst protecting the privacy of users and the people around them? This latest special report from Automotive World examines the foundations now being laid in the US and Europe to handle self-driving vehicles, such that they can deliver their long-promised safety benefits.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Who’s behind the wheel? What regulators expect for AV technology
- AV consumer ratings will strengthen regulations
- Who will take the blame for autonomous vehicle crashes?
- American AV stakeholders urge need for top-down regulatory approach
- Lawmakers must move towards harmonised AV regulations, say automakers
- Handle with care: AV developers must respect data privacy
- Where does Germany sit in the AV race?
'Special report: Autonomous vehicle regulation’ presents insight from:
- Accenture
- Allianz
- AXA
- Butzel Long
- Celantur
- Concannon Business Consulting
- Crowell & Moring LLP
- Frost & Sullivan
- Guidehouse Insights
- Horiba Mira
- Pinsent Masons
- Thatcham Research
- Volkswagen
- ZF
