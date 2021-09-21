A successful deployment of automated driving systems—from Level 3 to full self-driving—will require a robust regulatory framework that provides definitive answers to new questions: who is liable in the event of a crash involving an AV? How will AV standards be upheld, and what is the process when things go wrong? And how will AVs gather the terabytes of data they need whilst protecting the privacy of users and the people around them? This latest special report from Automotive World examines the foundations now being laid in the US and Europe to handle self-driving vehicles, such that they can deliver their long-promised safety benefits.

In this report:

'Special report: Autonomous vehicle regulation’ presents insight from: