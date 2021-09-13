AV consumer ratings will strengthen regulations

The world’s major road safety organisations—including NCAP and the National Transport Safety Board (NTSB)—have acknowledged the potential of autonomous vehicles (AVs) to save lives and drive down injuries. Yet multiple incidents have underlined the need for the careful deployment of highly automated driving systems, from the death of Elaine Herzberg to multiple fatalities involving Tesla’s Autopilot. As such, the message from these groups is clear: when building AV regulations, people’s safety must always be prioritised.