Lawmakers must move towards harmonised AV regulations, say automakers

The major markets are laying the foundations for autonomous vehicle law. New UN regulations used by over 60 states will mean that for the first time, an SAE Level 3 technology—namely, automated lane keeping systems (ALKS)—will see widespread approval. Even markets that do not follow the UN on automobile regulation—notably, the US—will likely fall in line with requirements for the sake of that much-loved quality among automakers: homogeneity. Meanwhile, announcements from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) suggest the body is finally moving to exert some federal oversight on automated technologies, with the regulator now requiring data on all traffic incidents involving partially and highly-automated systems including Tesla’s Autopilot.