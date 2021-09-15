Lawmakers must move towards harmonised AV regulations, say automakers

OEMs will play an important role in laying the foundations for AV regulations, but lawmakers across the major markets must align. By Xavier Boucherat

The major markets are laying the foundations for autonomous vehicle law. New UN regulations used by over 60 states will mean that for the first time, an SAE Level 3 technology—namely, automated lane keeping systems (ALKS)—will see widespread approval. Even markets that do not follow the UN on automobile regulation—notably, the US—will likely fall in line with requirements for the sake of that much-loved quality among automakers: homogeneity. Meanwhile, announcements from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) suggest the body is finally moving to exert some federal oversight on automated technologies, with the regulator now requiring data on all traffic incidents involving partially and highly-automated systems including Tesla’s Autopilot.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here