Automotive World’s latest special report looks at the timescale for launching autonomous vehicles (AVs), and the associated opportunities and challenges.

The automotive industry’s transition to AVs appears inevitable; the timeframe for that transition is less clear. There are currently no AVs on sale to the public, and no firm market launch dates for vehicles that require no driver input.

However, the number of public road-testing programmes has been growing steadily—as have the AV operators’ ambitions for commercial AV launches within the next several years.

Officially, automakers remain bullish about AV launches, but ambition appears significantly more realistic than in the past. The industry’s early excitement has been replaced by an acceptance for quality rather than speed to market. However, rule makers in key markets have yet to allow fully autonomous vehicles on public roads, and the impact of the coronavirus on automaker liquidity is such that any launch plans—however solid they may currently be—can be expected to slip, further complicating the timeline for autonomous vehicles.

In this report:

‘Special report: What’s the timeline for autonomous vehicles?’ opens with an exclusive article for Automotive World by Kevin Roberts, Associate Director – Automotive & Transportation Senior Analyst at EY, and presents insight from a range of leading industry stakeholders, including:

Columbia University

Daimler

EasyMile

Keolis

Magna International

Nvidia

UC Davis

Volvo Cars

Waymo

ZF

