Big things, small packages: autonomous shuttles prepare for service

The self-driving shuttle has emerged as one of the new mobility options enabled by an intersection of the CASE megatrends: on-demand, self-driving, shared and electrified microtransit could fulfil a diverse number of needs on tomorrow’s roads. Far from being the stuff of the future, several trials have already gone into operation worldwide. Navya, a shuttle developer based in France, had over 36 trials in operation prior to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Also based in France is EasyMile, which has run trials in over 70 locations to date….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference