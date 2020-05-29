Big things, small packages: autonomous shuttles prepare for service

The self-driving shuttle has emerged as one of the new mobility options enabled by an intersection of the CASE megatrends: on-demand, self-driving, shared and electrified microtransit could fulfil a diverse number of needs on tomorrow’s roads. Far from being the stuff of the future, several trials have already gone into operation worldwide. Navya, a shuttle developer based in France, had over 36 trials in operation prior to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Also based in France is EasyMile, which has run trials in over 70 locations to date….