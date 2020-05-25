Forget levels: automakers focus on ‘useful’ applications for autonomous driving

The rhetoric has always implied a race to Level 5 automation, but automakers now appear to have more realistic timelines in place. By Freddie Holmes

   May 25th, 2020

In the early days of the autonomous driving rush, various players claimed they would be first to commercialise a fully autonomous vehicle (AV). As past analysis would show, such statements should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt.

However, a refreshing level of candour can now be seen from some of the industry’s biggest names. The days of generating hype have gone; now comes the task of knuckling down and meeting those more realistic targets.

Volvo’s timeline to 2022

As a company that prides itself on safety, Volvo Cars has placed autonomous driving (AD) as a strategic priority. The automaker recently accelerated its efforts through…

