Forget levels: automakers focus on ‘useful’ applications for autonomous driving

In the early days of the autonomous driving rush, various players claimed they would be first to commercialise a fully autonomous vehicle (AV). As past analysis would show, such statements should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt.

However, a refreshing level of candour can now be seen from some of the industry’s biggest names. The days of generating hype have gone; now comes the task of knuckling down and meeting those more realistic targets.

Volvo’s timeline to 2022

As a company that prides itself on safety, Volvo Cars has placed autonomous driving (AD) as a strategic priority. The automaker recently accelerated its efforts through…