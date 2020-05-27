Developers remain bullish on robotaxi launch dates despite COVID hurdle

Initial AV timelines might have proven too ambitious. But, the 2020s could still see huge strides in autonomous, and particularly robotaxi development. By Jack Hunsley

   May 27th, 2020

Although the first months of the year presented considerable hurdles for robotaxi developers, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has not entirely dampened enthusiasm. …

