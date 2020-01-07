The 2020 edition of Automotive World’s future-looking report on transportation and mobility presents new perspectives on how people and goods will move around in the future.
What is the future of mobility? It’s a vast, open question designed to encourage debate about the next generation of transportation.
One thing is certain: nothing is certain. It looks ever more likely that incumbent automakers and established Tier 1 and other automotive suppliers will be competing with tech giants and fast-growing start-ups and unicorns to deliver solutions that people want, and that satisfy national and regional regulators.
This report looks at developments in connectivity, electrification, automation, trucking, last-mile delivery and the fascinating world of vertical take-off and landing, or VTOL.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Volatility will be the new normal in the future of mobility
- Will ‘intelligence’ become the new differentiator for future vehicles?
- North American hunger for SUVs is steering electrification strategy
- Autonomous vehicle reality check: is Level 5 in doubt?
- What will power trucks in the 2020s?
- Should consumers brace for an attack of the delivery droids?
- In the quest for future mobility, VTOL is preparing for take-off
‘Special report: What is the future of mobility? – 2020 edition’ opens with an article commissioned exclusively for Automotive World by EY’s Randy Miller, and provides insight from a range of mobility stakeholders, including:
- Airbus
- American Automotive Association (AAA)
- Arm
- Boston Consulting Group
- Continental
- Harman
- Hydrofuel
- Iveco
- Kelley Blue Book (KBB)
- Lilium
- McKinsey
- Mole Solutions
- Nikola Motor
- Strategy Analytics
…
