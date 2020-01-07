The 2020 edition of Automotive World’s future-looking report on transportation and mobility presents new perspectives on how people and goods will move around in the future.

What is the future of mobility? It’s a vast, open question designed to encourage debate about the next generation of transportation.

One thing is certain: nothing is certain. It looks ever more likely that incumbent automakers and established Tier 1 and other automotive suppliers will be competing with tech giants and fast-growing start-ups and unicorns to deliver solutions that people want, and that satisfy national and regional regulators.

This report looks at developments in connectivity, electrification, automation, trucking, last-mile delivery and the fascinating world of vertical take-off and landing, or VTOL.

In this report:

‘Special report: What is the future of mobility? – 2020 edition’ opens with an article commissioned exclusively for Automotive World by EY’s Randy Miller, and provides insight from a range of mobility stakeholders, including:

Airbus

American Automotive Association (AAA)

Arm

Boston Consulting Group

Continental

Harman

Hydrofuel

Iveco

Kelley Blue Book (KBB)

Lilium

McKinsey

Mole Solutions

Nikola Motor

Strategy Analytics

…