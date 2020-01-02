In the quest for future mobility, VTOL is preparing for take-off

CASE mobility dominates headlines, but some believe the future of urban mobility could be above the city streets. By Jack Hunsley

   January 2, 2020

Future mobility developments are already redefining how people move around their cities. From autonomous shuttle pilots to dockless scooters, the automotive industry is looking at almost every part of the transport network in attempts to decongest urban streets and clean up on-road emissions. However, while some are looking to scooters and electric vehicles (EVs), others are looking to the skies….

