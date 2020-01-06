Autonomous vehicle reality check: is Level 5 in doubt?

Over the last five years, the prospect of autonomous driving has captured the imaginations of both industry and public. Its immeasurable benefits—from the millions of lives potentially saved on the road, to the revolution in urban planning once car parks cease to be a concern—are the stuff of utopia. Two or three years ago, you would have been forgiven for thinking that all this was just around the corner. The promises from automakers were big, and ambitious: Ford would have thousands of fully autonomous vehicles in operation by 2021, performing a wide variety of applications. Nissan would go one better, bringing full autonomy to the road by 2020….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference